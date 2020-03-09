US Election; Israeli Vote; Syria; Coronavirus

This week we talk about US election to journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins. Gideon Levy - columnist for Haaretz discusses with George Israeli election. Marwa Osman - academic & journalist delves into the situation in Syria. Dr Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the spread of coronavirus.

