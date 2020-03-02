US Election; Delhi Clashes; Syria; Assange; Coronavirus

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about US election, Delhi clashes, Syria, Assange’s Extradition Hearing, coronavirus.

This week we talk about the latest on US election with journalist, presenter & writer Rania Khalek. Nayanima Basu - diplomacy Editor at ThePrint updates us on Delhi clashes. Maram Susli "Syrian Girl" - Syrian geopolitical analyst delves into a detailed analysis of the situation in Syria. Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist discusses with George Assange's Extradition Hearing. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon tells us if we should fear the spread of coronavirus.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

