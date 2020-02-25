US Election; Syria; Nicaragua; Assange

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about US election, Syria, what really happened during the April Crisis in Nicaragua, and Assange's extradition hearing.

This week we talk about the latest on US elections with Manila Chan - RT America's news anchor. Eva Bartlett - writer, journalist & human rights activist discusses with George what's been going on in Syria. Human & labour rights lawyer, professor & author Daniel Kovalik tells us what really happened during the April Crisis in Nicaragua. Roy David - writer & former journalist shares with us what he expects will happen during Assange's extradition hearing.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

