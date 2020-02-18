US Election; Castro’s Anniversary; and Gun Violence

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the US election, Castro’s anniversary of becoming PM & gun violence.

This week we talk about the latest on US elections Caleb Maupin - speaker, writer, and political analyst to talk about US election. National Secretary of Cuba Solidarity Campaign Bernard Regan discusses with George Castro's anniversary of becoming PM and how things changed since he was in power. UK rapper Zuby tells us if he thinks rap music has any impact on gun violence.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com