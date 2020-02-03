Trump’s Peace Plan; Brexit

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss Trump’s peace deal, US election, Brexit, and we meet comedian Chris McGlade.

This week we talk about Trump and his peace plan to David Hearst - the editor in chief of Middle East Eye. Patrick Christys - presenter and journalist discusses Brexit with George. Comedian Chris McGlade tells us how comedy and writing helped him deal with his past.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

