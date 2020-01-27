Trump’s Impeachment; US Election; Lebanese Protests; OPCW Douma Leaks; UK Labour Leadership Election

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss latest on Trump’s impeachment; US election; Lebanese protests; OPCW Douma Leaks; and UK Labour leadership election

This week we talk about the latest on Trump's impeachment and US election with Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist. Author and Lebanese academic Dr. Jamal Wakim discusses with George Lebanese protests. Global affairs analyst, journalist, TV and radio broadcaster Patrick Henningsen tells us about OPCW Douma Leaks. And Chris Williamson - Former MP for Derby North lets us know his predictions for the UK Labour leadership election.

