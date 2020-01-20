Iran & US Relationships; Scottish Independence; and Protests in France

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss latest on Iran and US relationships; Scottish independence, and protests in France.

This week we talk about the latest on US elections and Trump’s impeachment with Abby Martin - Presenter and Journalist at The Empire Files. Author, broadcaster and human rights activist discusses with George Scottish independence. Actor and activist Guillaume Rivaud tells us about protests in France and all about his inspiring career.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com