Iran; Impact of US Conflict with Iran on US Elections; UK Royal Family

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss the latest on Iran; the impact of heated relationships between the US and Iran on upcoming elections in the US, and what’s been happening with Harry and Meghan.

This week we talk about the impact of the conflict between the US and Iran on the upcoming US elections with Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent. Academic and journalist Marwa Osman discusses with George the latest on Iran. Norman Baker - former UK MP and author tells us all about why he thinks Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles.

