Britain's Plans to Strengthen the Official Secrets Act; Iran, Iraq & US Relationships

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss UK political predictions, Britain’s Official Secrets Act; Iran, Iraq & US relationships

This week we make predictions for the UK politics for this new year with Patrick Christys - presenter and journalist. Former army officer, Scotland Yard detective & counter-terrorism intelligence officer, lawyer, writer and broadcaster Charles Shoebridge discusses with George American's “disastrous" decision to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Caleb Maupin - speaker, writer and political analyst tells us all about Iraq, Iran & US heated relationships.

