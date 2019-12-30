US Political Predictions; Freedom of Press; Male Anorexia

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss US political predictions, freedom of the press, and male anorexia.

This week we make predictions for the US politics for the next year with Katie Halper - writer & host of "The Katie Halper Show”. Journalist Tareq Haddad discusses with George his resignation from Newsweek because newsworthy facts couldn't be reported. Dave Chawner - comedian and presenter talks about his struggle of dealing with anorexia. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

