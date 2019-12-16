UK General Election Results; Iraq Protests; And Bernie Sanders’s Antisemitism

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss results of UK’s General Election, Baghdadi Protests, Bernie Sanders’s antisemitism.

This week we look into results of UK’s General Election with Matthew Goodwin - Professor of Politics and International Relations. Sami Ramadani - senior lecturer in sociology at London Metropolitan University & Middle East writer talks to us about Baghdadi protests. Assistant Editor of GrayzoneProject, Journalist, Writer, and Filmmaker Ben Norton discusses with George Bernie Sanders’s antisemitism. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

