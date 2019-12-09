UK General Election; Libya; Trump

This week we talk about UK's General Election to Sir John Curtis - professor of Politics at Strathclyde University. Dr Moussa Ibrahim - former Libyan Minister for Media and Culture and Libya's Spokesperson in 2011 compares Libya during Gaddafi and Libya nowadays. News anchor Manila Chan talks to George about the latest on Trump’s impeachment. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions.
