UK General Election; Libya; Trump

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss upcoming UK’s General Election, Libya, and Trumpю

This week we talk about UK's General Election to Sir John Curtis - professor of Politics at Strathclyde University. Dr Moussa Ibrahim - former Libyan Minister for Media and Culture and Libya's Spokesperson in 2011 compares Libya during Gaddafi and Libya nowadays. News anchor Manila Chan talks to George about the latest on Trump’s impeachment. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com