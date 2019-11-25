US Election; China; and UK and US Health Systems

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss US election, the latest on China and Hong Kong relationship, and UK and US health systems.

This week we talk about the latest on US election to Caleb Maupin - speaker, writer & political analyst. Tom McGregor - Panvew Commentator and Editor at CCTV updates us on China and Hong Kong relationship. GP and filmmaker Dr. Bob Gill talks to George about his documentary "The Great NHS Heist" and compares UK and US health systems. He answers the question: “Is UK "selling out" the NHS?" Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

