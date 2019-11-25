US Election; China; and UK and US Health Systems

This week we talk about the latest on US election to Caleb Maupin - speaker, writer & political analyst. Tom McGregor - Panvew Commentator and Editor at CCTV updates us on China and Hong Kong relationship. GP and filmmaker Dr. Bob Gill talks to George about his documentary "The Great NHS Heist" and compares UK and US health systems. He answers the question: “Is UK "selling out" the NHS?" Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)