Prince Andrew’s Interview; Trump’s Impeachment; Yellow Vest Movement; Bolivia

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we discuss Prince Andrew’s interview, Trump’s impeachment, Yellow Vest movement, and Bolivia.

This week discuss if it was a mistake for Prince Andrew to give an interview. We talk about Trump’s impeachment to Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist. Aymeric Monville - Yellow Vest activist tells us about a year of protests in France. Activist and Internationalist Alejandra Cazas talks to George about what’s going on in Bolivia. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

