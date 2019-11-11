UK General Election; Antisemitism in UK’s Labour Party; Catalonia and Natacha Atlas

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we delve into the UK General Election, Antisemitism in Labour party, what’s going on in Catalonia and we talk to internationally-acclaimed singer Natacha Atlas.

