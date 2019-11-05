Brexit, General Election, Libya and Churchill & Stalin

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we delve into Brexit, General Election, Libya and the relationship between Churchill and Stalin.

This week we talk about Brexit and General Election to Professor Sir John Curtice - Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University. Professor Maximilian Forte - author and professor of anthropology in the Concordia University discusses with George what's going on in Libya. The author Martin Folly tells us about the relationships between Churchill and Stalin, as outlined in his new book ‘Churchill and Stalin: Comrades-in-Arms during the Second World War’. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

