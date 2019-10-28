Brexit, Repeat Death of Daesh Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Assange

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we delve into Brexit, repeat death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and latest from Julian Assange’s hearing.

This week we talk about Brexit to Professor Alan Sked - Founder of UKIP and Political Historian. Patrick Cockburn - Middle East Correspondent of the Independent and the author of the Age of Jihad talks to George about the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist - outlines what he saw during the Julian Assange's latest hearing in Westminster Magistrates Court. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

