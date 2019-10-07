US Politics, 70 Years of Communist Party Rule in China, Hong Kong Protests and Brexit

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we delve into the US elections, 70 years of communist party rule in China, Hong Kong protests and Brexit.

This week we talk to Ben Norton - journalist and assistant editor of Grayzone Project about US international and domestic politics. Joti Brar - pro-China activist and Vice-President of Communist Party of Great Britain discusses with George Hong Kong protests and 70 years of communist party rule in China. And Elizabeth Jones - UKIP NEC tries to help us understand Brexit, which is getting more and more complex. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com