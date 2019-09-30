US Elections, Iraq War and Brexit

This week we talk to Lee Camp - political comedian and presenter about the US elections. Katharine Gun - GCHQ translator and Iraq war whistleblower shares her story with us. And Matthew Goodwin - professor of politics and international relations discusses with George the latest on Brexit. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam
