Israel, Iran and Mr. Magnitsky

This week we talk to Gideon Levy - columnist from Haaretz to discuss the results of the Israeli elections. Journalist and researcher Robert Carter talks to George about the latest on the US and Iran rocky relationships. Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist tells us what he thinks about the European Court of Human Rights judgment of Russian tax advisor - Mr. Magnitsky. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam
