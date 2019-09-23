Israel, Iran and Mr. Magnitsky

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk to Gideon Levy about Israeli elections, discuss the latest on US-Iran relationships and delve into the judgment of Mr. Magnitsky.

This week we talk to Gideon Levy - columnist from Haaretz to discuss the results of the Israeli elections. Journalist and researcher Robert Carter talks to George about the latest on the US and Iran rocky relationships. Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist tells us what he thinks about the European Court of Human Rights judgment of Russian tax advisor - Mr. Magnitsky. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET.

