Julian Assange, US Elections and "Ethical Hacking"

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk to Julian Assange’s father, discuss the latest on US elections and talk to the first British “ethical hacking” millionaire.

This week we talk to John Shipton - Julian Assange's father. Ron Unz, who is editor-in-chief and publisher of an alternative media outlet - The Unz Review, talks to George about the latest on US elections. Mark Litchfield - Britain's first "ethical hacking" millionaire will tell us how he made a million exposing issues in the security systems of global firms. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

