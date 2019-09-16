Julian Assange, US Elections and "Ethical Hacking"

This week we talk to John Shipton - Julian Assange's father. Ron Unz, who is editor-in-chief and publisher of an alternative media outlet - The Unz Review, talks to George about the latest on US elections. Mark Litchfield - Britain's first "ethical hacking" millionaire will tell us how he made a million exposing issues in the security systems of global firms. Also, as always, Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)