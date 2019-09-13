Brexit and 18th Anniversary of 9/11

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we look at Brexit and remember 9/11

This week we look at Brexit with presenter and journalist Patrick Christys. We also talk to Ian Henshall - author of "9/11 the New Evidence”. Dr Terri Apter - a psychologist and writer talks to George about relationships between Boris and Jo Johnson. Also Adam Garrie - the man, who knows everything, answers all your questions. #AskAdam

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

