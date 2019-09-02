Brexit, Venezuela and 'Israel’s Silent War'

Joining us on the show today is Miko Peled an Israeli author and activist. Steven Wolfe former MEP and Joti Brar, LIVE from Venezuela. Also, Adam Garrie will be available for your questions in the last hour, so get your calls in now!

To start off, Miko Peled, Israel Author and Activist shares his views on 'Israel’s Silent War.' Then, Adam Garrie talks about Brexit. We continue with current news by Emily Horne and some social media updates with Alena Feklina. Later on the show, Joti Brar, Vice-President of Communist party of Great Britain - on the latest in Venezuela. Stay tuned as we follow-up with our weekly segment #AskAdam where brilliant Adam Garrie shares his wisdom. And, of course - listeners' calls!

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

