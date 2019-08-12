Mysterious Death of Jeffrey Epstein and What is Happening in Kashmir

In this week's edition, George Galloway speaks about the death of Epstein and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after India's decision to revoke the state's special status.

George Galloway discusses the "apparent suicide" of Jeffrey Epstein with Mint Press's Whitney Webb and the ongoing situation in Kashmir with political scientist Sameera Khan. Also don't forget to #AskAdam your questions in the last hour. Join us, share and get in touch.

Also on the show: Elizabeth Ephgrave and our listeners' calls.

