Mysterious Death of Jeffrey Epstein and What is Happening in Kashmir

George Galloway discusses the "apparent suicide" of Jeffrey Epstein with Mint Press's Whitney Webb and the ongoing situation in Kashmir with political scientist Sameera Khan. Also don't forget to #AskAdam your questions in the last hour. Join us, share and get in touch.
Also on the show: Elizabeth Ephgrave and our listeners' calls.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)