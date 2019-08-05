Mass Shootings in the US, Burka Ban in the Netherlands

In this week's edition, George speaks about mass shootings in the US, burka ban in the Netherlands and more!

In this week's show George speaks about the atrocious mass shootings in the US with Andrew Patrick from the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, the Burka ban in the Netherlands with Liesl Gernholtz from Human Rights Watch and Adam Garrie takes your questions on #AskAdam.

Also on the show: Elizabeth Ephgrave and our listeners’ calls.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com