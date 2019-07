Boris, Brexit and BDS

On this week's show, George talks to UKIP founder Professor Alan Sked on Boris' appointment as PM and Brexit.

George discusses the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction motion on Israel that passed in Congress earlier this week with renowned investigative journalist Abby Martin. And finally, the last hour is dedicated to your questions for Adam Garrie in our listeners' favourite, #AskAdam. Get your questions in now!

