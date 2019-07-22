British Oil Tanker Drama, Donald Trump vs Congresswomen and Chico Slimani is Our Studio Guest!

In this week's show, George talks Iranian Revolutionary Guard capture of the British cargo ship, the comments by Donald Trump on congresswomen of ethnic origins other than the US and he talks to Chico from the X Factor on health and well-being!

In this week's show, George talks Iranian Revolutionary Guard capture of the British cargo ship, the comments by Donald Trump on congresswomen of ethnic origins other than the US and he talks to Chico from the X Factor on health and well-being! Don't forget, you can also #AskAdam or even #AskAdamout

Also on the show: Katie Halper, Jim Jatras and our listeners' calls.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com