"The Future in Minutes", British-American Relations and US Elections

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we look at the US elections and the resignation of the British Ambassador to the US.

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we look at the US elections and the resignation of the British Ambassador to the US. George will also be talking to futurist Keith Mansfield about his new book "The Future in Minutes" about AI, technology and all things futuristic! Finally, make sure you pose your questions to the "cleverest man in England" - Adam Garrie - on our regular feature #AskAdam! Also on the show: Craig Murray, Ben Norton, and listeners' calls.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com