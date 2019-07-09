Iran, US Election Candidates and Trump

In this week’s episode, George tackles the Iranian question, discussing the seizure of the Iranian tanker in Gibraltar and the impact of the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, the upcoming US election candidates and Trump on his autocue faux pas. George is also joined by Brian Travers from British reggae band UB40 and Adam Garrie from Eurasia Future takes questions in regular feature, Ask Adam. Also on the show: Caleb Maupin, Dr. Tom Packer, Patrick Henningsen and listeners' calls.

