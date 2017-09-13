Register
    White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks (L) and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (R) walk to board Marine One as US President Donald Trump departs the White House for Harrisburg, Pensylvannia, where he will hold a rally on the 100th day of his presidency on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC

    'One-Woman Press Team': Meet Hope Hicks, New White House Communications Director

    Politics
    Hope Hicks, 28, has been appointed new White House Director of Communications, just two weeks since Anthony Scaramucci was fired from the post.

    Hicks was among the first people to join Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and is one of his longest-serving political aides. 

    Here are 10 facts you should know about Hicks.

    • Hope Hicks was born October 21, 1988 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to a family in public relations.
    • As a teenager, she used to model, for example, for a Ralph Lauren campaign. She attended the Southern Methodist University and graduated in 2010 with an English degree.
    • Hicks began her public relations career in 2012 when she joined New York City’s PR firm Hiltzik Strategies. In particular, she worked with Trump’s daughter Ivanka on her fashion line and then with other projects related to the Trump Organization.
    • She joined the Trump Organization full time in August 2014 and several months later became Trump’s press secretary at the very dawn of his presidential campaign, without having any prior experience in politics.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's press secretary Hope Hicks is pictured during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. October 29 2016
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's press secretary Hope Hicks is pictured during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. October 29 2016
    • Hicks was the "only young woman" in Trump’s inner political circle during the campaign, according to The Washington Post.
    • The Washington Post also reported that among other things Hicks’ campaign duties included helping Trump tweet. She took dictation from Trump for his tweets and sent them to another person in the campaign, who actually posted them.
    • In December 2016, Hicks was appointed White House Director of Strategic Communications. This made her one of the six most-paid women in the White Hous, according to CNBC.
    • In January 2017, Hicks was included on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Forbes described her as "a one-woman press team" for a historic presidential campaign.
    • Despite being a public figure, Hicks prefers to keep a low profile and stay away from the camera. She does not tweet and her Instagram is set to private. Interesting, her Instagram is among seven accounts followed by the president.
    • Trump has an affectional nickname for Hicks, "Hopester," according to Politico.

