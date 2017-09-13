'One-Woman Press Team': Meet Hope Hicks, New White House Communications Director

Hope Hicks, 28, has been appointed new White House Director of Communications, just two weeks since Anthony Scaramucci was fired from the post.

Hicks was among the first people to join Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and is one of his longest-serving political aides.

Here are 10 facts you should know about Hicks.

Hope Hicks was born October 21, 1988 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to a family in public relations.

As a teenager, she used to model, for example, for a Ralph Lauren campaign. She attended the Southern Methodist University and graduated in 2010 with an English degree.

Hicks began her public relations career in 2012 when she joined New York City’s PR firm Hiltzik Strategies. In particular, she worked with Trump’s daughter Ivanka on her fashion line and then with other projects related to the Trump Organization.

She joined the Trump Organization full time in August 2014 and several months later became Trump’s press secretary at the very dawn of his presidential campaign, without having any prior experience in politics.

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's press secretary Hope Hicks is pictured during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. October 29 2016