Register
11:28 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    uropean Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

    Juncker Calls for Swift Inclusion of Bulgaria, Romania in Schengen Zone

    © REUTERS/ VINCENT KESSLER
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2510

    The president of the European Commission has called for bolstering EU external borders and including Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen zone, adding that Brussels needs to offer a credible enlargement prospect to the Western Balkan states.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Both Bulgaria and Romania should be swiftly included in Europe's visa-free Schengen area, European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, adding that Croatia also deserves full membership of the zone.

    "If we are to have a stronger European Union, it needs to be more inclusive too. If we want to bolster our external borders, and rightly so, then it is high time to bring Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area. Croatia too deserves full membership of the Schengen area as soon as all of the criteria are met," Juncker said.

    "If we want to have greater stability in our neighborhood than we need to offer a credible enlargement prospect to the countries of the Western Balkans," Juncker added.

    In this Oct. 22, 2012 photo a Serbian border police officer checks the identification of passengers as the car is crossing from Macedonia to the Serbia, at the Presevo border crossing, 380 kms south of Belgrade, Serbia.
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    EU Commission Calls Emergency Meeting as Schengen Checks Cause Border Chaos
    Currently, the Schengen Area comprises 26 European states that have agreed to abolish border control. Bulgaria and Romania, as well as Croatia and Cyprus want to join the area, while the United Kingdom, which is conducting negotiations with the EU on UK's conditions of leaving the bloc, and Ireland refused to revoke border control.

    Earlier this year, Croatia joined the Schengen Information System (SIS) as part of the process of entering the Schengen As of now, SIS is fully operating in 22 of 28 EU member states, both with those in adherence to the Schengen agreement, as well as non-Schengen countries such as Bulgaria, Romania and the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    Croatia Joins Schengen Info System Edging Closer to Entering Visa-Free Area
    EU Commission Calls Emergency Meeting as Schengen Checks Cause Border Chaos
    Slovak FM Wants Bulgaria, Romania to Become Members of Schengen Area
    Council of EU Amends Schengen Code to Strengthen Checks at External Borders
    Tags:
    Schengen Zone, Jean-Claude Juncker, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok