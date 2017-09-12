US Envoy for North Korea Meeting With Russian Officials in Moscow - State Dept.

The US State Department reports that the country's Special Representative for North Korea Joseph Yun is meeting Russian officials in Moscow in order to discuss cooperation on the Pyongyang issue.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Ambassador Joseph Yun is currently in Moscow to discuss the North Korea issue with Russian officials, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that our ambassador Yun… he is in Moscow today where he is meeting with some Russian officials," Nauert stated. "Ambassador Yun travels to Moscow to meet with Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials to talk about cooperation on DPRK [North Korea]."

On September 3, North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile. A week before that, Pyongyang launched a missile, which flew over Japan's territory. The UN Security Council held urgent consultations the following day to consider undertaking further steps on North Korea.

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously agreed to boost sanctions against North Korea, introducing ban on the country's textile exports and a cap on crude oil imports, while also forbidding imports of all condensates and natural gas liquids.