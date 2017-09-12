Register
23:21 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Leaflets are seen on a delegates desk before a vote by the conference to adopt a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination, Friday, July 7, 2017 at United Nations headquarters

    Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty Contradicts Russia's National Interests

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 17020

    Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov says that the proposal to destroy global nuclear arsenals is irresponsible since nuclear weapons are objectively one of the guarantors of international security.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which was passed in the United Nations this year, is contrary to Russia’s national interests.

    "It [TPNW] contradicts Russia's national interests and our vision of how to move toward nuclear disarmament. We have always confirmed that we share the goal of creating a nuclear-free world, joined a number of politically binding declarations on this matter, but we have repeatedly emphasized that this is a long-term goal, the way to which should be phased, and that the work in this direction should be pursued in terms of strengthening strategic stability and taking into account the national security interests of all countries, including, of course, Russia," Ulyanov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

    It is rather irresponsible to call for complete destruction of global nuclear arsenals in the current political environment characterized by unpredictability, violence and  conflicts, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July 5 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Diplomatic Solution: Russia, China Unite for Peace on Korean Peninsula
    "The reduction of nuclear arsenals does not happen in a vacuum, but in a modern world that is very far from being perfect. It is becoming more turbulent, conflict-ridden and unpredictable," Ulyanov said in an interview with Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

    "Therefore, we call for a more sober and realistic approach to the task of nuclear disarmament… Under current conditions, it is not serious, even irresponsible to raise the issue of total destruction of nuclear arsenals. Nuclear weapons are objectively one of the guarantors of international security. Someone may not like it, but this is the current reality," the Russian diplomat stressed.

    On the issue of North Korea Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview that Pyongyang primarily bets on nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles due to lack of reliable international guarantees for its national security.

    "We unequivocally condemn the line of conduct chosen by Pyongyang, but we must realize that in the absence of truly reliable international legal guarantees for its national security, North Korea relies on nuclear missile weapons, treating them primarily as a deterrent tool," Ulyanov told the Kommersant newspaper.

    World cities. Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Moscow 'Removed All Unacceptable Points' From UN Resolution on North Korea
    Many Western countries do not seem to understand this or do not want to understand it, he added.

    However, Russia continues to regard North Korea as a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as Pyongyang violated withdrawal procedures, according to the Russian diplomat

    "We continue to consider it [North Korea] as a party to the NPT as Pyongyang announced its withdrawal having violated the procedures envisaged by the treaty," Ulyanov told the Kommersant newspaper.

    On September 3, North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile. A week before that, Pyongyang launched a missile, which flew over Japan's territory. Pyongyang's ongoing nuclear and missile tests have been a source of concern for the states in the region and their allies, as well as for the international community on the whole.

     

     

    Related:

    US Treasury Targeting Individuals Allegedly Helping North Korean Government
    US Uses N Korean 'Self-Defense' as Pretext to 'Fully Strangle' Country - Envoy
    What's Behind British Claims of Russia, Iran Helping N Korea in Developing Nukes
    Kremlin Explains Why Russia Voted in Favor of UN Resolution on North Korea
    North Korea's Development of Nuclear Force Reaches Completion Phase - Envoy
    Japan Praises UNSC Latest Toughened Sanctions on North Korea - Prime Minister
    China Reiterates Call for 'Double Freeze' Plan on North Korea
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, prohibition, Mikhail Ulyanov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok