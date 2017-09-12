Trump Calls New Sanctions on DPRK 'Nothing Compared to What Will Have to Happen'

Donald Trump has commented on the UN Security Council resolution imposing more sanctions on Pyongyang as a response to North Korea's latest nuclear test.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the recent UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea are a small step among measures that need to be undertaken to denuclearize the country, according to a White House press pool report released on Tuesday.

"We think it’s just another very small step — not a big deal," Trump said as quoted by the pool report. "Those sanctions are nothing compared to ultimately what will have to happen."

Trump noted that he discussed with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson whether the sanctions would have an effect on North Korea’s nuclear program, and president praised the unanimous UN Security Council vote to impose more sanctions on the country, the report said.

On Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against Pyongyang as a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3. The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

When commenting on the adoption of new sanctions, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the "strong relationship" between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping played a major factor in passing the resolution.

The North Korean ambassador to Russia slammed the new sanctions, saying that the US aims "to strangle" Pyongyang by imposing new restrictions in response to the country's "self-defense."