20:20 GMT +312 September 2017
    The house, damaged as a result of shelling, in the Kiev district of Donetsk

    UN Peacekeepers' Deployment in Donbass May Prevent Kiev's Provocations - DPR

    The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic commented on the plan on the deployment of UN peacekeepers in Donbass proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and supported by Kiev.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) — The deployment of UN peacekeepers in Donbass can be regarded as a measure to prevent provocations by Ukrainian security forces, the acting foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Natalya Nikonorova, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "If the conditions and the possible places of presence in the territory of Donbass are coordinated with us, the deployment of UN troops as a protective force accompanying OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] inspectors can be considered an additional measure for preventing provocations and [for preventing] the Ukrainian armed forces' and volunteer battalions' sabotage of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Nikonorova said.

    OSCE inspectors examine the territory of the Donetsk filter plant, situated on the contact line between Yasinovataya and Avdeyevka in Donbass, which was heavily shelled by the Ukrainian army
    Russia's Position on Donbass Peacekeepers Based on Minsk Deals - Kremlin
    According to the DPR's acting foreign minister, Russia's readiness to complement the functions of the mission proposed in the Russian draft of the UN Security Council resolution shows a desire to ensure the safety of OSCE monitors.

    "The OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine] representatives are really going to need extra protection when inspecting weapons storage sites after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops. At the moment, the situation with illegal paramilitary formations on Ukrainian territory is becoming more dangerous, the forces of radical battalions, in fact, do not obey the Ukrainian army and, therefore, pose a serious threat to members of the monitoring mission," Nikonorova stressed.

    The statement comes following a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, saying that he supports the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the OSCE observer mission in Donbass. His Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, expressed readiness to discuss the deployment of such a mission in the region, albeit without Russia's participation, with the UN Security Council. He also stressed that Kiev would not coordinate the parameters for UN peacekeepers' work in Donbass with local militias. Kiev and Moscow prepared separate draft resolutions for the UN Security Council on peacekeepers in the Donbass region.

