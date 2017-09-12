US Uses N Korean 'Self-Defense' as Pretext to 'Fully Strangle' Country - Envoy

The North Korean envoy to Moscow has commented on the newly adopted UN resolution imposing more sanctions on North Korea.

The North Korean ambassador to Russia accused the United States of using Pyongyang's "self-defense measures" as a pretext to "fully strangle the country."

"The US, instead of accepting the reality and making the right choice, is trying to use our justifyable self-defense measures as a means to completely strangle our country," the ambassador said at a news conference in Moscow.

The North Korean diplomat slammed the latest UN Security Council's resolution, claiming that it allegedly violates the DPRK's sovereignty and openly challenges Pyongyang.

North Korea won't change it's stance despite new sanctions, the envoy said.

The statement comes a day after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against Pyongyang as a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3. The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

