UK Ready to Continue EU Sanctions Policy After Brexit - Paper on Partnership

The UK confirms its commitment to continue cooperation with the European Union, especially as regards sanctions policy.

LONDON (Sputnik) — London is convinced that international sanctions have proved to be an effective tool for imposing international pressure on states that act counter to international law, the UK government said in its future partnership paper, stipulating the strategy of UK-EU relations in the post-Brexit era.

"Sanctions are a vital and effective foreign policy tool and the UK has taken a particularly active role in driving policy on the global and European stage, in support of our shared values and to tackle our common threats. EU sanctions encompass a range of measures such as travel bans, asset freezes, trade restrictions and broader economic measures, and have been employed in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict in Syria, and by putting pressure on Iran to come to the negotiating table," the document read.

© AFP 2017/ MAURICE MCDONALD Of Gunboats and Diplomacy: UK Ranked Second Most Powerful Country in the World

In the strategy, London confirms its commitment to continue cooperation with the European Union in the sanctions policy, though vows to set up its own legal framework for sanctions.

The paper also reflects United Kingdom's determination to remain a partner of the European Union in foreign policy, defense and security fields after leaving the bloc.

"The UK and the EU should remain close partners in foreign policy issues. This could be done through regular dialogue and specific cooperation. The UK and the EU should have regular close consultations on foreign and security policy issues, with the option to agree upon joint positions on foreign policy issues. This could include cooperation on sanctions listings, including by sharing information and aligning policy where appropriate," the paper entitled "Foreign policy, defence and development: a future partnership paper," read.

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples UK Gov't Probing Discrimination Against EU Citizens Looking for Work in UK

London has proposed to continue cooperation with Brussels in areas of mutual interest and concerns, according to the report.

"The UK and the EU could also continue cooperation in areas where we have common objectives and shared threats, including cooperation and continued support through existing foreign policy mechanisms which serve both UK and EU partners’ interests, such as election observation missions, and conflict management tools… The UK will also seek to continue to promote European values through cooperation in regions where we share common objectives, including the Western Balkans, North Africa and Eastern Neighbourhood," the report said.

The United Kingdom, as the paper further outlines, plans to cooperate in the spheres of cybersecurity, international development, migration and information exchange.

The United Kingdom held the so-called Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016. In the vote the majority of Britons cast their ballots to support the withdrawal of the country from the European Union. The Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels officially started in June, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019.