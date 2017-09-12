Trump Administration Considering Smaller Nukes Risks 'Horrendous Consequences'

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s reported proposal to expand the US arsenal with low-yield nuclear weapons, Westberg, the former president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, said that "incompetence and ignorance" are the main reasons behind such an initiative.
"It is highly remarkable that we have to repeat the story from the 1960s. At the time we learned that nuclear weapons are militarily useless. They were there just to deter. The idea we’ve heard from both the United States and Russia is that smaller nuclear weapons will result in decreasing the threshold [for nuclear use] and increasing the risk of a nuclear war," Westberg said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.
He stressed that such an initiative is "upsetting" and expressed hope that those in Trump’s entourage will not let it be implemented.
Moreover, Westberg stressed the importance of a worldwide reaction against such a proposal.
"The idea of using nuclear weapons for anything, except for deterrence, should be contradicted. But Trump is now talking about the possibility of using them. It is foolish," he said.
At the same time, the expert suggested that the US Congress would not endorse the proposal because there will probably be those who have a clear understanding of what nuclear weapons could lead to.
Finally, Westberg reiterated that nuclear weapons should be for the purpose of deterrence only.
"No one has actually used nukes for 70 years because everyone knows that any use of nuclear weapons will lead to horrendous humanitarian consequences. As for the situation between Russia and the US, I don’t think there will be a war between them," the expert said.
"Approval of such weapons — whether designed to be delivered by missile, aircraft or special forces — would mark a major reversal from the [Barack] Obama administration, which sought to limit reliance on nuclear arms and prohibited any new weapons or military capabilities," the report read.
According to Politico, the initiative is likely to ignite a fierce debate in Congress and will also deepen concerns of some lawmakers over Trump’s national security policy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)