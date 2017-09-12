Russia Issue to 'Gain Additional Relevance' on EU's Agenda in Next Four Years

Russia is one of the main topics on the German political agenda ahead of the upcoming elections in the Bundestag, Russian political observer Rostislav Ishenko wrote for RIA Novosti, stressing that the Russian issue is largely determining the pre-election campaign in the European country.

Relations with Russia remains one of the fundamental issues that determines the pre-election agenda of German political forces in the context of the parliamentary elections in late September, Rostislav Ishenko believes.

"This does not mean that tomorrow Germany will suddenly become our ally. This won't happen, even if the coalition that will be formed will be center-left, not center-right. But the issue of relations with Russia already determines the pre-election agenda. And this happens on the initiative of German politicians themselves. We can confidently assume that after the elections, this topic will also be decisive in the process of coalition talks," Ishenko wrote.

According to the analyst, relations with Russia will remain one of the most important political topics not only for Germany, but for Europe in general.

"The main thing is that today this issue becomes a priority for the whole of Europe and there is a reason to believe that in the next four years it will gain additional relevance," the expert stated.

The European Union and Russia have entered a new stage of relations, EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas said last week. In his opinion, certain disagreements remain, but common points also emerge.

Russian-EU relations significantly deteriorated in 2014 after the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis, Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia and the start of a military conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.