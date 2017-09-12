EU Launches Website Aimed at Countering So-Called Russian 'Disinformation'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The East Stratcom Task Force, created by the European External Action Service (EEAS), on Tuesday launched the euvsdisinfo.eu website aimed at tackling the "disinformation" spread by Russia.

"Today we are launching our new website www.euvsdisinfo.eu, providing you with a single resource to address the challenge of pro-Kremlin disinformation," the statement published on the website said.

According to the statement, the site would provide users with information about the reported cases of "Pro-Kremlin disinformation" and would be available in English, German and Russian.

The creation of this website is not the first attempt to target so-called Russian propaganda and disinformation, as there have already been a number of steps in both legal and institutional frameworks.

Earlier, the European Union established a task force, known as East StratCom, to counter what it perceives as "fake news" and disinformation ostensibly spread by Russia to weaken the bloc. The move was criticized by many experts as an attempt to eliminate alternative sources of information and a violation of freedom of speech.

In November 2016, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution to counter the alleged Russian anti-EU propaganda and media. The resolution accuses the Kremlin of funding anti-EU political parties and movements inside the bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated an apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in those Western societies.