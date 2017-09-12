Register
05:09 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A US Navy member mans his gun as a Cobra helicopter hovers during the Bright Star joint war games that involves 30,000 troops from 12 countries off the coast of Egypt's northern El-Alamein region (file)

    Egyptian President Says Terrorist Groups Should Be Opposed Indiscriminately

    © AFP 2017/ KHALED DESOUKI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 37 0 0

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting with head of the US Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said that states had to combat all terrorist groups without discrimination.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) — All terrorist groups should be opposed indiscriminately, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said while meeting with Commander of United States Central Command Joseph Votel on Monday.

    "Egypt confronts states and other sides that support and finance terrorism. All the terrorist groups should be opposed without discrimination," al-Sisi said, as quoted by his office.

    Votel, in his turn, noted the special role of Egypt in the region and reaffirmed the US commitments to strengthen strategic relations between the two states.

    "He [Votel] reaffirmed the aspiration of his country to continue developing its partnership with Egypt and welcomed the resumption of the two countries' joint military exercise Bright Star," the Egyptian Presidential Office said in a statement.

    September 4, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin Thanks Egypt for Cooperating With Russia in Settling Mideast Conflicts
    The joint Egypt-US military drill Bright Star kicked off at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, located west of Alexandria, on Sunday. The exercises are being carried out for the first time since 2009.

    In February, Votel said that the United States wanted to resume the large-scale military exercise with Egypt, suspended in 2013 by then-US President Barack Obama in protest of killing of civilians in the events related to the overthrow of then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

    Since the overthrow of Morsi the relations between Washington and Cairo have been tense. Washington then drastically limited its finance support for Egyptian authorities and canceled the deliveries of 10 Apache helicopters to Cairo. In April 2017, the US administration decided to resume full deliveries of arms to Egypt and to continue the allocation of its annual military aid to Egypt in the amount of $1.3 billion per year.

    Related:

    Policemen Gunned Down in Ferocious Terrorist Attack in North Sinai, Egypt
    Egypt Expects New Round of Talks on Restoring Flights to Russia - Source
    US Senate Panel Votes to Cut Millions in Egypt Aid, Citing Human Rights Concerns
    Egypt Blocks Human Rights Watch Website After Damning Report
    Egyptian Lawmaker Proposes to Temporarily Lift Entry Visas for Russian Tourists
    Russian Airlines to Resume Egypt Flights Within Month After Ban Lifted
    Tags:
    terrorism, Joseph Votel, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok