Peru Declares North Korea's Ambassador Persona Non Grata

The Foreign Ministry of Peru says that the country has decided to expel North Korean Ambassador over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peru declared North Korean ambassador persona non grata and asked to leave within five days, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The government of Peru declared the Ambassador of North Korea persona non grata and asked him to leave Peru within five days, at the latest," the Foreign Ministry said Monday in a press release.

The government of Peru made its decision based on Pyongyang's "repeated and egregious violations of the UNSC resolution, ignoring the international community's demands to adhere to the commitments, respect the international laws and halt its nuclear program."

Peru's Foreign Ministry noted that North Korea's policy posed a serious threat to the international and regional peace and stability.

Last week, Mexico also declared North Korea's ambassador persona non grata, giving him only 72 hours to leave the country.

On September 3, North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile. A week before that, Pyongyang launched a missile, which flew over Japan's territory.

Pyongyang's ongoing nuclear and missile tests have been a source of concern for the states in the region and their allies, as well as for the international community on the whole.