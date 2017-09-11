Register
23:05 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington

    Bannon Calls Trump Firing Comey ‘Biggest Mistake in Modern Political History’

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 19401

    Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, the ever-controversial chief of Breitbart News, agreed with CBS News that his former boss US President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey "was the biggest mistake in modern political history."

    During an interview with CBS 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday Bannon was asked if he had previously called Comey's firing "the biggest mistake in political history."

    "That probably would be too bombastic even for me, but maybe modern political history," replied Bannon in his first television interview since leaving the White House in August.

    Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, looks on during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon Resigns

    "I don't think there's any doubt that if James Comey had not been fired, we would not have a special counsel, yes," Bannon said, referring to the US Department of Justice appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller to investigate alleged ties between the Trump administration and campaign and Russian actors, among other charges.

    "We would not have the Mueller investigation and the breadth that clearly Mr. Mueller is going for," Bannon said. Mueller has formed a team of sixteen lawyers and impaneled a grand jury to investigate a June 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian nationals accused of having ties to Moscow.

    Bannon also called Mueller's investigation a "total and complete farce" as well as a "waste of time."

    After Bannon departed the White House in August, he said on Breitbart's website that he would be "going to war for Trump." Despite having accused Trump of making "modern political history's" biggest blunder, Bannon told 60 Minutes that his purpose was still to "support Donald Trump," adding that he intends to remain Trump's "wingman outside for the entire time" Trump is president. 

    Robert Mueller
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Congressman Proposes Amendment to Kill Mueller's Russia Probe After 6 Months

    "I cannot take the fight to who we have to take the fight to when I'm an adviser to the president as a federal government employee," Bannon said.

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark, a geopolitical analyst and a Senior Lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University in Australia, was asked by Sputnik Radio if he saw Bannon's comments as Bannon turning on his former boss and benefactor. "Bannon always speaks of being loyal [to Trump,]" Kampark replied. "But the reality of it is was that he saw Trump as a manifestation of a broader instance in history. He didn't necessarily see Trump as ideal in a sense. Trump not being ideological doesn't really square many of his views with Bannon, who is very much ideological."

    "They were never really that close to begin with. It was convenient but you don't really think it's the sort of thing that can last for very long beyond a certain point."

    Bannon also said that Gary Cohn, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs who was then appointed to Trump's chief economic advisor, should have resigned after publicly disagreeing with President Trump's comments on the racially-charged protests in Charlottesville, Virginia in August that left a woman dead and 19 other people injured.

    Stephen Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, looks on as Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Denver
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Ex-White House Strategist Bannon Declares War on Trump Opponents

    "Absolutely," Bannon said when asked if Cohn should have resigned. "If you don't like what he's doing and you don't agree with it, you have an obligation to resign."

    Cohn, who is Jewish, said he felt "compelled to voice my distress over the events of the last two weeks" and that Trump was wrong to say there were "very fine people on both sides" during the Charlottesville protests. 

    "Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK," Cohn told the Financial Times in August.

    Cohn and Bannon were noted rivals in the White House, with Cohn being a leader of a "globalist" faction of Trump advisors — Axios reported that Bannon's nickname for Cohn was "Globalist Gary" — and Bannon the most prominent "nationalist."

    President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Growing Frustrated With Tillerson, Chief Economic Aid Cohn

    Bannon left the White House in mid-August in what White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a "mutual agreement" between Bannon and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. Anonymous sources told outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post that Bannon was given a choice between resigning or being fired by Kelly and Trump.

    Bannon himself contradicted the president at that point as well, when he publicly disagreed with Trump's threat to bring "fire and fury" against North Korea if they continued to threaten the US and its allies. 

    "There's no military solution," Bannon told The American Prospect a few days before he parted ways with the White House. "Forget it. Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here."

    Related:

    Bannon The Barbarian Goes "Thermonuclear"
    ‘Unleash the Beast’: Will Bannon’s White House Exit Divide Trump’s Base?
    'One Less White Supremacist': US Democrats Rejoice as Bannon Leaves White House
    Trump's Approval Rating Hits New Low After Charlottesville Violence - Poll
    Man Who Fired Gun at Charlottesville Rally Arrested and Charged (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Breitbart, White House, CBS, Binoy Kampmark, Steve Bannon, Gary Cohn, James Comey, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok