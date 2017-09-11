Russian Deputy FM Says How Moscow May Respond to US Actions Regarding Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryabkov said that the conditions for US diplomats working in Russia will be changed to reflect the restrictions for Russian diplomats in the US, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The conditions for the stay of US diplomats in Russia are being adjusted to reflect the restrictions established for our representatives," Rybkov was quoted in the statement said.
The ministry added that Ryabkov again expressed protest in connection with the "hostile actions by the United States and the US encroachment on diplomatic immunity." He called on US authorities "to stop destroying Russian-American relations and undermining the international law, which is fraught with grave consequences, and start to search for solutions to the problems that have accumulated through no fault of ours."
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that US actions constituted an outrageous violation of international law, including the Vienna convention on diplomatic and consular relations, and a Russian-US bilateral treaty. Moscow is currently believed to be considering retaliatory measures.
