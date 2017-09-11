Blogger Lapshin Pardoned in Azerbaijan, May Be Deported to Russia or Israel

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was sentenced to three years in prison in Azerbaijan, was pardoned by President Ilham Aliyev on Monday and now may be deported to Russia or Israel.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lapshin who could choose either Russia or Israel as the deportation destination as he has both the Russian and the Israeli citizenship, Lapshin's lawyer Eduard Chernin told Sputnik on Monday.

"Documents for Lapshin's deportation are being prepared. He is being released from custody. But he himself has not yet chosen the exact route. He could fly either to Israel or to Russia," Chernin said.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani President Aliyev pardoned Lapshin.

Aliyev's administration also said that the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the country's embassy in Azerbaijan were working on Lapshin's extradition to Israel. According to the president's office, Laphin attempted a suicide and was subsequently placed under medical observation.

Lapshin was detained in Minsk In December 2016, at the request of Azerbaijan, where he was included in a black list for a visit to the Azerbaijan's breakaway Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, without a consent of the Baku authorities. Lapshin was largely supported by Tel Aviv during the time he served in jail.