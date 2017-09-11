Register
    Pyongyang Threatens US With 'Greatest Pain' If UNSC Adopts Sanctions Resolution

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    The North Korean Foreign Ministry warned on Monday that Pyongyang would retaliate using "ultimate means", if the United Nations Security Council adopts the resolution imposing tougher sanctions against Pyongyang.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the US mission to the UN announced that Washington would call a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to vote on a new draft resolution, set to tighten sanctions on North Korea. Washington wants to put more pressure on the North by imposing an oil embargo and freezing assets of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

    "In case the U.S. eventually does rig up the illegal and unlawful 'resolution' on harsher sanctions, the DPRK shall make absolutely sure that the U.S. pays due price. The DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is ready and willing to use any form of ultimate means. The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the U.S. the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history," the statement read, as quoted by the KCNA news agency.

    A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Under Pressure: Major Chinese Banks Tighten Limitations on DPRK-held Accounts
    The ministry stressed that the proposed sanctions were aimed at undermining North Korea's sovereignty to extreme level, adding that Pyongyang was closely monitoring US moves.

    "The U.S. should be fully aware that as long as it persists with intense political, economic and military confrontation with the DPRK in defiance of its repeated stern warning, the former will never be able to avoid its permanent extinction," the statement read.

    On August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missiles tests conducted in late July. However, the restrictive measures failed to prevent North Korea from conducting further tests. Last week, North Korea announced it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, triggering worldwide condemnation.

    Tags:
    sanctions, UN Security Council, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
