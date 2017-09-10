Clinton Has Left the Building, or Has She? “As an Active Politician, It’s Over”

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, former frontrunning Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton announced that she is “done” being a political candidate but will still be involved in politics.

"Is your political career over?" interviewer Jane Pauley asked Clinton on the Sunday show.

"Yes," Clinton responded.

"As an active politician, it's over," she added, cited by The Hill.

Clinton elaborated that her career in politics will continue, but it will no longer be in the glaring spotlight of capricious public opinion.

"I am done with being a candidate," she said. "But I am not done with politics, because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake."

Clinton affirmed her continued involvement in politics by releasing a new book, "What Happened," within the next few days, describing her experiences during the 2016 presidential election.

In her book, Clinton takes responsibility for losing the 2016 campaign and reflects on how certain factors, including alleged Russian interference in the US electoral process and a federal investigation into her use of a private email server while US Secretary of State, contributed to her loss.

She also detailed priding herself on holding a conventional political campaign, noting that her rival, current US President Donald Trump, did not adhere to the tacit rules the game.

"We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president. He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, 'Boy, it's so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea,'" Clinton stated.

"Well, yeah, because it's not a show," she added, "It's real. It's reality for sure."