Rouhani to Participate in OIC Summit, Meet Kazakh Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will discuss bilateral relations, as well as pressing regional and international issues with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev during a visit to Kazakhstan's capital Astana, the Iranian president's deputy communications director said in a statement on Saturday.

"During the two-day visit Hassan Rouhani… will also meet with heads of Islamic countries, including the president of Kazakhstan, and will discuss the most important regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations," Parviz Ismaili said.

According to the statement, Rouhai is set to arrive in Astana on Saturday at Nazarbayev's invitation, to participate in the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on science and technology.

The two-day summit will kick off on Sunday.

The OIC, established in 1969, represents 57 member states with and more than 1.5 billion people.

Rouhani was re-elected for the second term Of a May 19 presidential election after gaining 57 percent of ballots. On August 5, Rouhani was sworn in as Iran's President.