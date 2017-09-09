Trump Calls Qatari, Arab Leaders to Urge Unity Against Iran Threat

Donald Trump called Qatari and Arab leaders to urge them to unite to combat the threat from Iran.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump called feuding Qatari and Arab leaders to urge them to unite to combat terrorism and the threat from Iran, the White House said in a press release, as the Middle Eastern leaders announced they had decided to try to settle their differences.

"Trump spoke separately today with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, and Amir Tameem bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar. The President underscored that unity among the United States’ Arab partners is essential to promoting regional stability and countering the threat of Iran," the White house said.

Trump also emphasized that all countries must follow through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to cut off funding for terrorist groups and combat extremist ideology.