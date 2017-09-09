Tillerson Headed to London Next Week for Talks on North Korea, Libya

The US State Department said that Rex Tillerson will visit London next week for UK-hosted talks on North Korea and Libya.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit London next week for UK-hosted talks on North Korea and Libya, the State Department said in a press release.

"Tillerson will travel to London from September 13 through September 14 for UK-hosted meetings on DPRK [North Korea] and Libya," the release said on Friday.

Tillerson is expected to meet with senior British officials, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill, the State Department said.

© AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin Trilateral Projects Involving North Korea Could Help Stabilize Korean Peninsula

The talks will focus on a range of issues, including the need to increase pressure to counter the security threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the release added.

Tillerson will also take part in a ministerial on Libya with UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya Ghassan Salame, the State Department said.

Earlier, the Secretary of State said that the United States will respond to North Korea's recent nuclear test.

On Wednesday, the text of the US draft resolution as a response to the North Korean latest nuclear test was revealed by media. Washington asks the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader Kim Jong Un after the most recent nuclear test.