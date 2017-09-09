Register
02:55 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Tillerson Headed to London Next Week for Talks on North Korea, Libya

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Politics
    Get short URL
    114101

    The US State Department said that Rex Tillerson will visit London next week for UK-hosted talks on North Korea and Libya.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit London next week for UK-hosted talks on North Korea and Libya, the State Department said in a press release.

    "Tillerson will travel to London from September 13 through September 14 for UK-hosted meetings on DPRK [North Korea] and Libya," the release said on Friday.

    Tillerson is expected to meet with senior British officials, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill, the State Department said.

    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, fireworks explode after civilians and military personnel participated in a mass rally in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to mark their country’s sixth underground nuclear test
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    Trilateral Projects Involving North Korea Could Help Stabilize Korean Peninsula
    The talks will focus on a range of issues, including the need to increase pressure to counter the security threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the release added.

    Tillerson will also take part in a ministerial on Libya with UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya Ghassan Salame, the State Department said.

    Earlier, the Secretary of State said that the United States will respond to North Korea's recent nuclear test.

    On Wednesday, the text of the US draft resolution as a response to the North Korean latest nuclear test was revealed by media. Washington asks the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader Kim Jong Un after the most recent nuclear test.

    Related:

    Tough Time? The Implications of Tillerson's Possible Resignation
    State Department Says Reports Trump Frustrated With Tillerson 'Absolutely False'
    Media Rumors of Trump-Tillerson Tensions 'Aimed at Damaging President's Image'
    Trump Growing Frustrated With Tillerson, Chief Economic Aid Cohn
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, United Kingdom, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok